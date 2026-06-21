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India’s foreign reserves take another hit, fall close to $10 billion – what led to the decline?

Gold movements drove the latest change in India’s reserves, while foreign currency assets showed a mild increase. SDRs and India’s holdings with the IMF recorded small declines during the week.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 05:30 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 05:30 AM IST
India’s foreign reserves take another hit, fall close to $10 billion – what led to the decline?
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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