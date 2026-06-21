/India’s foreign reserves take another hit, fall close to $10 billion – what led to the decline?

New Delhi: Dropping by $9.985 billion to $671.625 billion, India’s foreign exchange reserves substantially fell in the week ending June 12, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The decline came mainly due to a steep fall in gold holdings, even as other components of the reserve showed mixed movement.
The latest data follows a smaller decline in the previous week, when reserves slipped by $710 million to $681.610 billion. The movement suggests weakness in India’s external buffer at a time when international markets are uneven and import costs are under watch.
Foreign currency assets, which form the largest share of the reserves, moved higher during the reporting week. Offering partial support to the overall position, the FCA rose by $846 million to $544.290 billion. Despite this increase, it was not enough to offset the drop in other important segments.
Making it the main reason behind the overall decline in total reserves, gold reserves witnessed the biggest change, with holdings falling by $10.754 billion to $103.821 billion. Gold is one of the important parts of India’s reserve mix, so changes in its value tend to move the overall reserve numbers.
Special Drawing Rights with the International Monetary Fund also slipped during the week, decreasing by $66 million to $18.699 billion. India’s holdings with the IMF also slipped slightly from $11 million to $4.815 billion.
The RBI has been tracking reserve levels against the backdrop of ongoing uncertainty across the world, particularly related to energy prices and geopolitical tensions affecting trade routes.
In recent months, the government has also adjusted import duties on select commodities, including gold and silver, by significantly raising them. The move was aimed at managing external outflows and prioritising essential imports such as energy, fertilisers and critical technology inputs at a time of volatile situations across the world.
Former RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra has previously argued that India would need to build reserves closer to the $1 trillion mark to strengthen its financial safety net. In a detailed note, he pointed out that a large reserve base would be needed both to cover short-term external debt repayments and to cushion against large-scale capital outflows from foreign portfolio investors.
At present, India’s reserves are well below that benchmark. Policymakers are aware of the shortfall as they balance growth needs with external stability.
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