India’s forex reserves jump to historic $723.8 billion mark

New Delhi: India’s foreign exchange reserves have climbed to a fresh record high, reflecting the country’s strengthening external position. According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), reserves surged by USD 14.361 billion in the week ended January 30, taking the total to an all-time high of USD 723.774 billion. The sharp rise was largely driven by a significant increase in gold reserves, even as foreign currency assets witnessed a decline during the same period.

Forex Reserves Continue Upward Momentum

India’s forex reserves have remained on a steady upward path in recent weeks. Before the latest surge, the reserves had already touched a previous high of USD 709.403 billion in the preceding week. For the week ended January 30, foreign currency assets (FCA) the largest component of the country’s total reserves stood at USD 562.392 billion. However, this segment saw a slight dip of USD 493 million during the reporting week.

Gold Reserves Shine; RBI Sees Strong External Position

The latest RBI data shows a sharp jump in gold reserves, which now stand at USD 137.683 billion up by a significant USD 14.595 billion compared to the previous week. The surge in gold holdings played a key role in pushing overall forex reserves to a record high.

Following its monetary policy review meeting in early December, the Reserve Bank of India had also highlighted that the country’s foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover more than 11 months of merchandise imports.

Overall, India’s external sector continues to remain resilient, with the central bank expressing confidence that the country is well-equipped to comfortably meet its external financing needs.

In 2025, the forex kitty has increased by about 56 billion, according to data. In 2024, reserves rose by just over USD 20 billion. In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022.

Foreign exchange reserves, or forex reserves, are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese yen, and Pound Sterling.The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent a steep depreciation of the rupee. The RBI strategically buys dollars when the Rupee is strong and ideally sells when it weakens. (With ANI Inputs)