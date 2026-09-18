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India’s forex reserves stand at $780.78 billion: RBI data

The reserves had touched a record $785.71 billion in the previous week ended September 4, following a sharp increase of $44.90 billion.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
India’s forex reserves stand at $780.78 billion: RBI data

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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