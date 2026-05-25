India’s GCC sector adds 1.7 million jobs amid rising office space demand

New Delhi: Multinational IT, ITeS (Information Technology Enabled Services) and ER&D (Engineering Research and Development) operations in India have added nearly 1.7 million jobs to the country's job market since FY20, taking total sectoral employment to around 4.2 million, a report said on Monday.

The report from Bengaluru-based consultancy Wizmatic said exports from the centres could rise to around USD 164 billion in FY26 from USD 153 million in FY25.

Global capability centres (GCCs) are driving a growing share of commercial leasing across NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, altering workplace design preferences and influencing residential absorption in several micro‑markets.

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In several office corridors, especially in NCR and Bengaluru, GCC occupiers are now being viewed as more stable long-term tenants than conventional outsourcing firms.

“The GCC‑led expansion across NCR is gradually bringing newer cities like Faridabad into sharper focus. With infrastructure upgrades such as the Delhi–Mumbai Motorway, FNG corridor and metro connectivity improving accessibility, Faridabad is emerging as a strong prospective destination for MNCs, IT/ITeS firms and organised businesses,” said Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group.

“At the commercial level, the impact is becoming increasingly visible in long-term office space demand," said Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108.

Companies operating within GCC ecosystems are showing a stronger preference for organised regions where office, retail and residential infrastructure function together, Bhutani said.

The report noted that GCCs are increasingly handling product ownership, analytics, compliance and strategic technology functions, deepening occupiers’ commitment to physical infrastructure as operations move up the value chain.

“Occupiers are seeking continuity, ecosystem depth and future scalability rather than isolated office assets. It has implications not only for commercial development but also for residential planning, retail integration and city-level infrastructure priorities,” said Mohit Batra, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors.

The report added that irrespective of AI impacting the headcount of Indian employees, the physical footprint of country's GCC economy is still expanding faster than expected.