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India’s GDP growth rate driven by strong performance across sectors in Q1 FY27: WTC Chairman Vijay Kalantri

Kalantri noted that the growth was achieved despite rising freight costs caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
India’s GDP growth rate driven by strong performance across sectors in Q1 FY27: WTC Chairman Vijay Kalantri

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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