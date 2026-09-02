/India’s GDP growth surges to 7.8%: Here’s why the data is being questioned

New Delhi: India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate stood at 7.8% in the April-June quarter of the ongoing financial year. It was above market expectations and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s forecast. The number has been welcomed by the government as evidence of strong economic performance, while economists and Opposition leaders have questioned the factors behind the rise.
The first-quarter rate was higher than the 6.9% recorded during the same period last year. It was lower than the 8.6% growth recorded in the January-March quarter.
The numbers, released by the government on Monday (August 30), was also above the 7.3% average estimate in a Bloomberg survey and the RBI’s earlier forecast of 7%.
Manufacturing and services played an important role in the quarter’s performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the growth as a major achievement. In a video message on X, he said India had delivered the result despite shocks to oil prices, supply chain disruptions and uncertainty in the world economy.
7.8% growth.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026
Strong numbers.
Even stronger confidence. pic.twitter.com/ZVPpnAXrVU
India now produces a wide range of goods, including automobiles, mobile phones, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and steel. The government is also trying to setup a large semiconductor industry. Manufacturing makes up around 17% of India’s economy, while PM Modi wants to increase its share to 25%.
Bloomberg said the June-quarter performance puts Asia’s third-largest economy on course to grow by more than 7% in the 12 months ending March 2027.
“India’s performance is strong, but it will need to grow even faster to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making the country a developed nation by 2047,” it said.
India’s current account deficit also increased during the April-June quarter. It stood at $4.2 billion (0.5% of GDP), compared with $3.4 billion (0.4% of GDP) in the same quarter a year earlier.
The growth story has been questioned by Opposition leaders and economists, who have cited other economic indicators to assess the health of the economy.
Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the strength of the economy in a post on X, “Unemployment is at a 50-year high. Forty per cent of young graduates are unemployed. In July 2026, one in every six Indians aged 15 to 29 is unemployed. The promise to create 2 crore jobs every year has fallen apart.”
He also said retail inflation is at a 19-month high and claimed prices of sugar, onions, tomatoes, pulses, cooking oil, rice, milk and other essential kitchen items are rapidly increasing.
Lights. Camera and INACTION— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 1, 2026
This is the story of Modi ji's PR when it comes to the Economy.
.@narendramodi ji,
You are saying that the country is celebrating GDP Growth.
You may have that luxury, but the Aam Aadmi does NOT!
Our Common people are burdened by 3 'U's and YOU…
Subhash Chandra Garg, who served as finance secretary during PM Modi’s second term, also questioned the way the latest GDP numbers should be read.
He said 7.8% looks impressive at first sight. Calling for a closer examination of the numbers, he said, “GDP growth in the first quarter was also 7.8% last year, and the same is being reported for this year. However, last year’s GDP numbers were later revised down to 6.9%. Based on the revised data, this year’s first-quarter growth rate appears higher. But that is not the whole story.”
His main argument is about nominal GDP, which measures output at prevailing prices. He said real GDP shows economic growth after taking inflation into account, while nominal GDP measures output using the prices actually paid by consumers and charged by companies.
“Inflation has been removed from the GDP number, which is 7.8%. The GDP is actually calculated at prevailing prices, the prices that you and I pay and that companies charge. So, GDP at prevailing prices is the real way to look at GDP,” he said.
He referred to the revision made to last year’s nominal GDP. “Let me draw attention to a number that I believe everyone has overlooked so far. Last year, GDP at prevailing prices was Rs 86 trillion. It has now been revised to Rs 80 trillion,” he said.
He explained the revision affects the way this year’s growth appears. “I am saying that the Rs 6 trillion downward revision to last year’s GDP has made this year’s first-quarter GDP growth appear to be around 10.3%. Had last year’s GDP not been revised, growth at prevailing prices would have been only 2.6%,” he said.
He made the same point again while questioning the use of the revised base. “Last year’s GDP at prevailing prices was Rs 86 trillion, which has now been reduced to Rs 80 trillion, making this year’s GDP look better. Had last year’s number not been revised, growth at prevailing prices would have been 2.6%,” he said.
According to his calculation, last year’s first-quarter nominal GDP was revised from around Rs 86 trillion to Rs 80 trillion. With current-year output at about Rs 88 trillion, that produces growth of roughly 10.3% on the revised base. Using the earlier base would produce growth of around 2.6%, he said.
Explaining why he questioned the numbers, Garg said, “Last year’s data also came from the government, and this year’s data comes from the government too. Last year, the same government had said that GDP at prevailing prices in the first quarter was Rs 86 trillion. This year, it has been revised to Rs 80 trillion. This makes this year’s GDP of Rs 88 trillion appear to show 2.6% growth.”
He said a comparison with the government’s earlier nominal GDP data showed growth in only a few sectors. “If you compare it with last year’s government numbers, growth has taken place in only two or three sectors, agriculture and mining. If you compare it with last year’s GDP at present prices, manufacturing is actually negative. I believe we need to examine why the government has revised the GDP at the current prices down by such a large amount,” he added.
Questions over GDP growth and the country’s economic strength have surfaced several times. The government announced a new GDP series in February last year, using 2022-23 as the base year instead of 2011-12.
On February 27, 2026, the government issued a press note covering the new series of GDP estimates and related data for 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. The exercise replaced the earlier 2011-12 base year.
A base year provides a benchmark for prices and production and spending patterns used to compare economic output over time. Economies change, so governments periodically update the base year. India has previously used 2004-05 and 1999-2000 as base years. The latest exercise was the eighth such revision since Independence.
The country also has a large informal economy. A sizeable share of economic activity takes place outside businesses that are fully captured by official tax records, creating challenges for statisticians trying to estimate overall output.
In December last year, noted economist Professor Arun Kumar questioned the reliability of the GDP growth numbers. He argued that official estimates depend on indicators based on the formal economy and do not adequately capture the country’s much larger informal sector.
“Real GDP growth stood at 8.2% in the July-September quarter last year, the highest in around 18 months. However, other indicators were showing a much weaker picture. Industrial growth was only 0.3% in October, unemployment continued to be a concern, several investment projects were reportedly stalled or withdrawn, and net FDI turned negative,” he said.
He said such differences between GDP growth and other economic indicators should lead to an examination of the data.
His criticism is based on the fact that most Indians work in the unorganised sector. Around 94% of the country’s work force are in this sector, while indicators such as air traffic, commercial vehicle sales and freight movement mainly track the formal economy.
His argument is that growth in large formal companies can produce a strong GDP estimate even when small businesses, informal traders and self-employed workers financially struggle. He believes India’s GDP system may measure the formal and corporate economy more effectively than the informal economy, which depends on employment.
Kumar has called for several changes to improve GDP estimates. These include a new base year, updated samples based on census data, better surveys of the informal sector and improved systems for collecting economic data. He has also called for better price measurement and greater transparency in the way quarterly and annual GDP estimates are reconciled.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has defended the GDP methodology and explained the revisions made under the new series.
Dr Saurabh Garg, secretary at the ministry, said the new data were prepared using the revised base year and that the methodology had been discussed with international organisations and Indian economists.
“In February 2026, we released the new estimates based on the new base year. We discussed the methodology we followed with international organisations and local economists. We have made all the changes public,” he claimed.
He said the government has corrected problems identified in the earlier system and revised past data as part of the new GDP series.
“In February 2026, we corrected the problems we had identified in the old system. We revised the GDP level from Rs 369 lakh crore to Rs 361 lakh crore. This was appreciated by everyone at the time. As part of the same exercise, in February 2026, we revised the GDP for the first quarter of the previous year from Rs 86 lakh crore to Rs 80.3 lakh crore,” he said.
On the comparison between years, he said economists normally use constant prices rather than present prices to measure real growth.
“Whenever we compare two different years, we use constant prices instead of nominal values. This is because nominal or present prices can fluctuate due to inflation. Comparisons are therefore made using constant prices,” he said.
He also questioned comparisons made using the old GDP series. “The comparison being made now is based on the old series, which ended last year. In February 2026, we released the back series with complete transparency and made no changes to it. The comparison is being made using old data and present prices; whereas, economists compare data at constant prices. If the comparison is being made incorrectly, it is not appropriate,” he concluded.
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