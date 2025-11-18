Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986636https://zeenews.india.com/economy/india-s-gdp-to-grow-7-2-in-fy26-driven-by-rate-cuts-public-capex-2986636.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
GDP

India’s GDP To Grow 7.2% In FY26, Driven By Rate Cuts, Public Capex

Some impacts from GDP deflators are expected to fade in FY27, taking real GDP growth to 6.5 per cent and nominal growth pace back towards 10 per cent, the report from Development Bank of Singapore (DBS) said.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 06:37 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s GDP To Grow 7.2% In FY26, Driven By Rate Cuts, Public CapexFile Photo

New Delhi: India’s economy is expected to grow 7.2 per cent in fiscal 2026, driven by rate cuts, regulatory measures, strong monsoon, government capex and surplus liquidity, a report said on Tuesday. 

Some impacts from GDP deflators are expected to fade in FY27, taking real GDP growth to 6.5 per cent and nominal growth pace back towards 10 per cent, the report from Development Bank of Singapore (DBS) said.

The report said that the room for aggressive RBI rate cuts is limited amid firm growth and an inflation undershoot. However, it added that a clear case for reductions could emerge in Q4CY25 if forward risks to growth appear, with prevailing low inflation providing them with the necessary room.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We expect support from home-grown levers, such as rate cuts, transmission of past reductions, regulatory measures, support for tariff-hit sectors, strong monsoon, low inflation, government capex spending, and surplus liquidity to offset the negative impact from global uncertainties," it said.

The central bank’s support is necessary for foreign exchange and bond markets, via open market operations and through ongoing secondary market purchases, it noted.

A US-India trade deal announcement will trigger a brief relief rally in the currency, according to the bank.

"CPI easing is being driven by favourable base effects, benign energy prices, and indirect tax cuts, even as the core inflation trend has been firm due to precious metals," said Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist at DBS Bank

The bank forecasted the current account deficit to remain benign, close to - 0.9 per cent of GDP in FY26 and - 1 per cent in FY27.

The government will meet the FY26 fiscal deficit targets amid recent sovereign rating upgrade, fiscal health and moderation in public debt levels, the report said.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Pakistan: Political Parties Protest Against 27th Constitutional Amendment
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar Fallout: Cong Issues Show-Cause Notice To 43 Leaders, Expulsion Looms
United Nations
Sheikh Hasina Death Sentence: International Council Of Jurists To Move UN
Mumbai CNG supply
Mumbai CNG Supply Restored After Two-Day Disruption, Relief For Commuters
weapons recovered
After Delhi Blast, Gujarat On Edge? Weapons Recovered In Gir Somnath Dargah
Artificial intelligence
Future Of Work Not About Replacing Humans With Tech But Empowering Through It
LCA Tejas
SHOCKWAVE In Pakistan: Tejas Mastery At Dubai Airshow Crushes ISI Propaganda
Technology news
Elon Musk’s X Down For Desktop Users; Gemini, Perplexity Suffer Outage
ceiling fans
Why Most Ceiling Fans Have Only 3 Blades?
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 18.11.2025: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw