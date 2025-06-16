Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916971https://zeenews.india.com/economy/india-s-goods-and-services-exports-rise-2-8-per-cent-to-cross-71-billion-in-may-despite-global-uncertainty-2916971.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA

India’s Goods And Services Exports Rise 2.8 Per Cent To Cross $71 Billion In May Despite Global Uncertainty

The estimated value of service exports during April-May has gone up to $65.24 billion as compared to $59.79 billion in the same period of the previous year.  

|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 06:33 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s Goods And Services Exports Rise 2.8 Per Cent To Cross $71 Billion In May Despite Global Uncertainty File Photo

New Delhi: India’s total exports of merchandise and services for May this year are estimated at $71.12 billion, which represents a growth of 2.77 percent over the same month of the previous year, despite the rising geopolitical tensions and trade war triggered by the hike in US tariffs, official figures released by the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday showed.   

The country’s total imports of merchandise and services for May are estimated at $ 77.75 billion, registering a decline of (-) 1.02 per cent vis-a-vis May last year. The major drivers of merchandise exports growth in May include electronic goods, chemicals, drugs & pharmaceuticals, marine products and ready-made garments of all textiles.

The export of electronic goods, including smartphones, shot up by a robust 54.1 per cent from $2.97 billion in May 2024 to $4.57 billion in May 2025. Chemicals exports increased by 16 per cent from $2.31 billion in to $2.68 billion during the month, while drugs &amp; pharmaceuticals exports rose by 7.38 per cent from $2.31 billion in May last year to $2.48 billion in May this year.

Marine products exports jumped by 26.79 per cent to 0.73 billion in May, while overseas shipments of ready-made garments surged by 11.35 per cent to $1.51 billion during the month. "Despite the global policy uncertainty regarding trade, we have done extremely well," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told journalists.

India’s total exports during April-May are estimated at $142.43 billion, registering a growth of 5.75 per cent. Total imports during April-May are estimated at $159.57 billion, which represents a growth of 6.52 per cent. The estimated value of services exports for May this year is $32.39 billion, up from $29.61 billion in the same month last year.

The estimated value of service exports during April-May has gone up to $65.24 billion as compared to $59.79 billion in the same period of the previous year. The services trade surplus for April-May now works out to $31.19 billion as compared to $26.15 billion in the same two months of the previous year.

The top 5 export destinations for India exhibiting positive growth in May this year are the USA (16.93 per cent), China (25.04 per cent), Australia (35.36 per cent), Russia (48.11 per cent), and Germany (17.05 per cent), according to the Commerce Ministry statement.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK