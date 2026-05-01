India’s gross total GST collections rise 8.7% to Rs 2.42 lakh crore in April 2026

New Delhi: Total April Gross GST collection stood at Rs 2,42,702 crore, an increase of 8.7 percent against the previous year, which was Rs 2,23,265 crore, government data has shown.

Official data released last month showed, that domestic gross GST collections surged 8.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore in March 2026. The uptick was driven by steady domestic revenues and import-related collections.

Gross GST revenue in March stood at Rs 2,00,064 crore, compared to Rs 1,83,845 crore in corresponding month last year. The growth was led by a strong 17.8 per cent rise in import revenues, while domestic revenues increased at a relatively moderate performance of 5.9 per cent during the month.