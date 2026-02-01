Advertisement
GST COLLECTION

India’s GST collections rise 6.2% to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January

Government data suggests that import-related GST played a key role in driving the growth, supported by stable domestic consumption and trade flows. The rise in collections reflects improved enforcement, wider tax base and better compliance under the GST system.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
India's GST collections rise 6.2% to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January

New Delhi: India’s GST collections rose 6.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January, indicating steady economic activity and sustained tax compliance across the country. The latest figures show that indirect tax revenues continue to remain strong despite global uncertainties and inflationary pressures.

Economists say the consistent performance of GST revenues is a positive signal for overall economic health. Monthly collections staying close to the Rs 2 lakh crore mark indicate that demand in key sectors such as manufacturing, services and retail remains resilient.

The strong GST numbers also come at a crucial time ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as tax buoyancy will influence fiscal planning and revenue projections for the next financial year. Higher indirect tax collections could give the government more flexibility in managing spending without increasing borrowing.

Experts add that rising GST revenue strengthens the Centre and states’ financial position, helping fund infrastructure projects, welfare schemes and capital expenditure. With compliance improving and digitisation expanding, GST is increasingly becoming one of India’s most reliable revenue sources.

 

 

