India’s GST collections rise 6.2% to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January

New Delhi: India’s GST collections rose 6.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January, indicating steady economic activity and sustained tax compliance across the country. The latest figures show that indirect tax revenues continue to remain strong despite global uncertainties and inflationary pressures.

Government data suggests that import-related GST played a key role in driving the growth, supported by stable domestic consumption and trade flows. The rise in collections reflects improved enforcement, wider tax base and better compliance under the GST system.

Economists say the consistent performance of GST revenues is a positive signal for overall economic health. Monthly collections staying close to the Rs 2 lakh crore mark indicate that demand in key sectors such as manufacturing, services and retail remains resilient.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The strong GST numbers also come at a crucial time ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as tax buoyancy will influence fiscal planning and revenue projections for the next financial year. Higher indirect tax collections could give the government more flexibility in managing spending without increasing borrowing.

Experts add that rising GST revenue strengthens the Centre and states’ financial position, helping fund infrastructure projects, welfare schemes and capital expenditure. With compliance improving and digitisation expanding, GST is increasingly becoming one of India’s most reliable revenue sources.