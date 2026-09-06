Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /India’s headline retail inflation may rise to 4.88 per cent in August; driven by food and fuel pressure

India’s headline retail inflation may rise to 4.88 per cent in August; driven by food and fuel pressure

Food inflation is projected to rise to 6.03 per cent in August from 5.24 per cent in July, driven by continued price pressures across key food items. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
India’s headline retail inflation may rise to 4.88 per cent in August; driven by food and fuel pressure

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India’s headline retail inflation may rise to 4.88 per cent in August; driven by food and fuel pressure
2
3
4
5