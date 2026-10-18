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  • /India’s imports of Russian crude drop by 13% in Sept amid continued geopolitical tension

India’s imports of Russian crude drop by 13% in Sept amid continued geopolitical tension

Imports at the Reliance-run Jamnagar refinery fell by 27 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) Paradip by 21 per cent and Nayara Energy's Vadinar by 8 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
India’s imports of Russian crude drop by 13% in Sept amid continued geopolitical tension

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India’s imports of Russian crude drop by 13% in Sept amid continued geopolitical tension
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