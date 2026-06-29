India’s industrial growth accelerates to 5.1% in May

The ministry had released the new series of the All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base year 2022–23 on June 1, using the WPI as the deflator. Subsequently, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, released the Output PPI series with base year 2022–23 on June 15. As Output PPI is a new and important indicator for capturing producer-level prices, it has significant implications for compiling IIP.