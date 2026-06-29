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India’s industrial growth accelerates to 5.1% in May

The industrial growth rate accelerated in May from 4.9 per cent in April.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
India’s industrial growth accelerates to 5.1% in May

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