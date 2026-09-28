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India’s industrial growth surges to 8% in August, driven by manufacturing sector

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the index of industrial production (IIP), posted an impressive 9 per cent growth during August compared to the same month of the previous year.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
India’s industrial growth surges to 8% in August, driven by manufacturing sector

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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