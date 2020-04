New Delhi: India's industrial output declined 6.5 percent in March.Its cumulative growth during April to March, 2019-20was 0.6 percent, an official release said on Thursday.

The country's IIP stood at 5.8 in the same period last year while that of the previous month stood at 7.1 percent, government data showed. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).