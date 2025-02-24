India’s Institutional Investor Sector Sees 69% Growth In Hiring: Report

New Delhi: India has witnessed a notable 69 per cent increase in headcount in the institutional investor sector over the last two years, according to a report on Monday.

India’s market capitalisation has risen over the past decade, growing from $1.2 trillion to $5.2 trillion. This growth has spurred significant expansion in the institutional investor sector.

The report by CIEL HR Services’, based on over 16,000 executives from 80 companies in the investor sector, provides valuable insights into key areas such as gender diversity, tenure in a firm, roles in demand, and career progression.

It showed that 83 per cent of professionals, including fund managers, portfolio managers, and senior analysts, were hired externally, while only 17 per cent were promoted from within organisations. This presents an opportunity for companies in the sector to innovate their practices around internal career progression and enhance their work environment which makes their talent thrive.

The sector has made strides in workforce diversity, with women's participation at 27 per cent of the overall workforce. However, representation in leadership roles remains a challenge, with women holding just 14 per cent of senior positions.

“India’s trajectory towards becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030 is a reflection of its burgeoning market size and a testament to the rapid transformation taking place across its financial landscape. With an expected growth rate of 6.1 per cent over the next five years and positioning to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, India’s institutional investor sector is at the forefront of this evolution,” said K Pandiarajan - Executive Director and Chairman of CIEL HR.

“The sector is experiencing a radical shift, with both established players and new entrants driving innovation in investment strategies and financial products. This dynamic growth signals a pivotal moment for institutional investors to harness emerging opportunities, both within India and globally,” Pandiarajan added.

Further, the report showed that approximately 25 per cent of the workforce in the institutional investors sector has switched jobs in the past year, emphasising the dynamic and competitive nature of the industry.