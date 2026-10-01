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India’s manufacturing PMI rises to seven-month high of 55.1 in September

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.1 in September from 52.8 in August.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
India’s manufacturing PMI rises to seven-month high of 55.1 in September

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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