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India’s merchandise exports surge 18% to USD 45.2 billion in May

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said this is “one of the highest monthly export growth prints.”

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
India’s merchandise exports surge 18% to USD 45.2 billion in May
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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