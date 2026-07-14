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India’s net direct tax kitty jumps 16.4% to Rs 6.51 lakh crore

Net corporate tax collection grew over 22 per cent to around Rs 2.40 lakh crore, while net non-corporate tax collection recorded an increase of around 12 per cent to Rs 3.85 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) jumped over 44 per cent to over Rs 26,000 crore, the figures showed.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
India’s net direct tax kitty jumps 16.4% to Rs 6.51 lakh crore

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India’s net direct tax kitty jumps 16.4% to Rs 6.51 lakh crore
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