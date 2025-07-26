India’s Pharma Exports Have Shot Up By 92% In Last 6 Years: Minister

New Delhi: Various schemes being implemented by the Centre to realise the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the pharmaceutical sector have resulted in India’s exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals increasing by 92 per cent, from Rs 1,28,028 crore in FY2018-19 to Rs 2,45,962 crore in FY2024-25, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

The schemes include the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP) scheme, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals, the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs, Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, and Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry scheme, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The PRIP scheme has been launched with an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore to transform India’s Pharma MedTech sector from cost- to innovation-based growth by strengthening research and promoting industry-academia linkage for research and development in priority areas in drug discovery and development and medical devices. Under this scheme, seven Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been set up, she said.

The PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals aims to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities by increasing investment and production in the sector and contributing to product diversification to high-value goods in the pharmaceutical sector.

The minister said that the scheme has enabled enhanced investment and production in eligible products. As of March 2025, the committed investment of Rs 17,275 crore targeted over the six-year period of the scheme stands substantially exceeded with a cumulative investment of Rs 37,306 crore made by the scheme’s third year, and cumulative sales of approved products of Rs 2,66,528 crore have been made, including exports of Rs 1,70,807 crore.

The PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs, which has a total budgetary outlay of Rs 6,940 crore, aims to avoid disruption in the supply of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to make critical drugs for which there are no alternatives by reducing supply disruption risk due to excessive dependence on a single source.

As of March 2025, the committed investment of Rs 3,938.5 crore under projects approved under the scheme for investment over the six-year production period of the scheme stands substantially exceeded with a cumulative investment of Rs 4,570 crore made by the scheme’s third year, she further stated.

The minister also highlighted that the government launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana scheme to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all. Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) are opened across the country to provide medicines at prices that are about 50 per cent to 80 per cent lower than those of leading branded medicines in the market.

Till June 6, 2025, a total of 16,912 JAKs have been opened, and on average, about 10 to 12 lakh persons visit these Kendras daily and avail of quality medicines at affordable prices. As many as 2,110 medicines and 315 surgicals, medical consumables and devices are under the scheme product basket, covering all major therapeutic groups, such as cardiovascular, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, anti-infectives, anti-allergic and gastro-intestinal medicines and nutraceuticals.

As a result of the scheme, in the last 11 years, estimated savings of about Rs 38,000 crore have accrued to citizens in comparison to the prices of branded medicines. Further, the scheme has provided self-employment to over 16,000 persons, including over 6,800 women entrepreneurs, the minister added.