Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /India’s private sector economy gains momentum in Sep over strong manufacturing: PMI data

India’s private sector economy gains momentum in Sep over strong manufacturing: PMI data

Indian private sector firms recorded a faster increase in total new business during September. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
India’s private sector economy gains momentum in Sep over strong manufacturing: PMI data

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India's FY27 growth to touch 6.9% due to resilience to energy shock: Fitch
2
3
4
5