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India’s real GDP growth likely to remain at 7-7.2% in FY27; nominal GDP growth could reach 12.5-13%

EY said India’s growth outlook remains relatively strong despite geopolitical uncertainties, elevated crude oil prices and a weaker global trade environment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 06:12 PM IST
India’s real GDP growth likely to remain at 7-7.2% in FY27; nominal GDP growth could reach 12.5-13%

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India’s real GDP growth likely to remain at 7-7.2% in FY27; nominal GDP growth could reach 12.5-13%
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