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India’s semiconductor demand likely to rise to more than $117 billion by 2030

The brokerage said near-term earnings opportunities are likely to emerge across construction, utilities, electronics manufacturing, components, engineering, automation and equipment support before direct fab and OSAT economics become more visible.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
India’s semiconductor demand likely to rise to more than $117 billion by 2030

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India’s semiconductor demand likely to rise to more than $117 billion by 2030
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