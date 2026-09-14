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India’s space economy projected to expand over the next decade to USD 44 billion: EY-CII report

According to a joint report released by EY and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), titled "From escape velocity to value: Innovate, govern and grow", the country's space economy is projected to expand significantly over the next decade.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
India’s space economy projected to expand over the next decade to USD 44 billion: EY-CII report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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