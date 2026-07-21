Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

India’s trade policy review at WTO slated for July 21 and 23

As of July 20, 2026, WTO Members have submitted more than 900 questions for India’s written responses, reflecting significant interest in India’s growing economy and trade profile.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
India’s trade policy review at WTO slated for July 21 and 23
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
RBI swap facility attracts forex inflows to tune of $20 billion in 5 weeks
RBI1 min ago
2
World Trade Organisation3 min ago
3
Kevin Keegan26 min ago
4
NEET Row31 min ago
5
Benjamin Netanyahu31 min ago