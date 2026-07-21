India’s trade policy review at WTO slated for July 21 and 23

The review is based on a policy statement submitted by the Member under review (Government Report) and on a report prepared by the WTO Secretariat and circulated to all Members. All WTO Members undergo reviews at regular intervals, with the frequency determined by their share of world trade. India’s TPRs are conducted once every five years. The 8th TPR covers the period from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2025, the statement explained.