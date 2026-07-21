India’s trade policy review at WTO slated for July 21 and 23

New Delhi: India’s 8th Trade Policy Review (TPR) meeting at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is scheduled for July 21 and 23, 2026, with the country’s official delegation led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
The review is based on a policy statement submitted by the Member under review (Government Report) and on a report prepared by the WTO Secretariat and circulated to all Members. All WTO Members undergo reviews at regular intervals, with the frequency determined by their share of world trade. India’s TPRs are conducted once every five years. The 8th TPR covers the period from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2025, the statement explained.
The TPR process for India began in June 2025. Over the 14 months, the Department of Commerce, in consultation with more than 100 Ministries, Departments and Organisations, participated in the process.
“India’s performance during the review period has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Following the pandemic-induced contraction and increased global uncertainties, the economy staged a strong rebound and has since sustained high growth rates, establishing itself as the fastest-growing among major economies,” the statement said.
India’s external trade also remained resilient despite challenging global conditions. In 2025–26, total exports of merchandise and services reached an all-time high of US$ 863.1 billion, registering a growth of 6.3 per cent over US$ 676.5 billion in 2021–22.
The Government Report and the WTO Secretariat Report highlight several achievements during the review period. These include India’s strong engagement with trading partners through various Free Trade Agreements, tax reforms such as rationalisation and simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, and several digital initiatives, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and incorporation of digital tools for trade facilitation.
As of July 20, 2026, WTO Members have submitted more than 900 questions for India’s written responses, reflecting significant interest in India’s growing economy and trade profile. The questions cover areas such as digitisation and related reforms, MSMEs, women’s participation in the economy, Viksit Bharat, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
More than 40 WTO Members are expected to deliver statements during the review. The Indian delegation will present India’s position and perspective on various issues of interest to Members and will also share India’s vision for the future.
The TPR is an important transparency mechanism under the WTO. It entails a comprehensive peer review of a Member’s trade policies, comprising a range of border and behind-the-border measures, to enhance transparency, predictability, and understanding in the WTO. Trade policy reviews are conducted by the Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB), which comprises the entire membership of the WTO, the statement added.
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