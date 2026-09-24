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India’s UPI sets global benchmark supporting 20 billion transactions monthly: Report

The report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said global payments revenue is projected to touch $2.6 trillion by 2030, with annual growth slowing to 5 per cent compared with 7 per cent over the past five years.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
India’s UPI sets global benchmark supporting 20 billion transactions monthly: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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