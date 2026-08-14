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India’s Wholesale Price Index inflation stands at 9.78% for July

The index for all commodities for July stood at 110.0, whereas it was 110.2 in June, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
India’s Wholesale Price Index inflation stands at 9.78% for July

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India’s Wholesale Price Index inflation stands at 9.78% for July
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