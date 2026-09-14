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India’s wholesale price index inflation stands at 9.92% for August: Govt

Moreover, inflation rates for major groups, namely, Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, and Manufactured Products, were 7.76 per cent, 22.93 per cent, and 8.37 per cent, respectively in August, compared to 8.52 per cent, 20.05 per cent, and 8.29 per cent, respectively, in July. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
India’s wholesale price index inflation stands at 9.92% for August: Govt

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India’s wholesale price index inflation stands at 9.92% for August: Govt
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