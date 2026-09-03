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India services PMI rises to 54.1 in August, employment growth hits 15-month high

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 54.1 in August from 53.3 in July which showed a stronger pace of expansion in the sector.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
India services PMI rises to 54.1 in August, employment growth hits 15-month high

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India services PMI rises to 54.1 in August, employment growth hits 15-month high
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