India set to become rich by 2047? How growth, youth power may drive the big leap



New Delhi: India is increasingly being viewed as a rising economic power, with the potential to become a high-income nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence. “Over the past two decades, the country has recorded strong economic growth,” the Washington Examiner report noted, adding that India’s economy has expanded at an average annual rate of over 7 percent since 2003. If this pace continues, India could cross the high-income threshold, with per capita GDP exceeding USD 15,000 in today’s terms.

A key factor behind this outlook is India’s demographic advantage. With a median age of around 28, the country is significantly younger than major economies like the US and China. “A large number of young people will enter the workforce, boosting productivity and driving consumption,” the report said, highlighting how this trend will strengthen the domestic market.

The government is also focusing on improving productivity through large-scale infrastructure investments. “Investments in highways, airports, ports, and logistics corridors are accelerating,” the report stated, noting that better connectivity will enhance supply chains and support economic expansion.

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Global supply chain shifts are also working in India’s favour. “Western companies, particularly from the United States, are increasingly moving operations away from China,” the report said. Companies like Apple are expanding in India, bringing capital, technology, and expertise that can boost manufacturing and innovation.

Technology remains another key driver. “India’s digital infrastructure has brought millions into the formal economy,” the report noted, referring to systems like digital identity, mobile payments, and online services that are improving efficiency and helping small businesses grow.

India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is also gaining strength. “A growing startup ecosystem, supported by venture capital, is driving innovation,” the report said, especially in sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce.

However, the report also flagged challenges. “Issues such as bureaucratic inefficiencies, corruption, and political divisions continue to pose risks,” it said. At the same time, ongoing reforms in taxation, the judicial system, and education are aimed at supporting long-term growth.

Summing up the outlook, the report said that countries typically achieve high-income status through sustained investment, labour force expansion, and technological adoption—factors that India increasingly possesses. Strong investor confidence and robust stock market performance further reinforce expectations that India could emerge as a major global economic and political power in the coming decades.

With Inputs From ANI