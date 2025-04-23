India Set To Maintain Its Leadership In Global Economic Growth: Centre

New Delhi: Despite global uncertainties and downward revisions in growth forecasts for other large economies, India is set to maintain its leadership in global economic growth, the government said on Wednesday. Supported by strong fundamentals and strategic government initiatives, the country is well-positioned to navigate the challenges ahead.

"With reforms in infrastructure, innovation, and financial inclusion, India continues to enhance its role as a key driver of global economic activity," said the Ministry of Finance.

India is poised to lead the global economy once again, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting it to remain the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years.

According to the April 2025 edition of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO), India’s economy is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026, maintaining a solid lead over global and regional peers. It shows a downward revision in the 2025 forecast compared to the January 2025 update, reflecting the impact of heightened global trade tensions and growing uncertainty.

"Despite this slight moderation, the overall outlook remains strong. This consistency signals not only the strength of India’s macroeconomic fundamentals but also its capacity to sustain momentum in a complex international environment. As the IMF reaffirms India’s economic resilience, the country’s role as a key driver of global growth continues to gain prominence," said the ministry.

The IMF’s projections reaffirm India’s resilience, further solidifying its importance in shaping the global economic future. The April 2025 edition notes that after several years of overlapping shocks, the global economy has entered a phase of cautious stabilisation.

Growth remains modest, and projections for global output have been revised downward from the January 2025 update. This reflects a steep rise in tariff rates, policy uncertainty, and slowing progress in international cooperation.

"For India, however, the growth outlook is relatively more stable. The IMF projects steady expansion for the Indian economy, supported by firm private consumption, particularly in rural areas," the ministry noted.

In a global environment marked by uncertainty and subdued growth, India’s resilience stands out, reinforcing its role as a key driver of global economic activity, it added.