Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958492https://zeenews.india.com/economy/india-signs-126-4-million-loan-agreement-with-adb-to-promote-sustainable-tourism-in-uttarakhand-2958492.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

India Signs $126.4 Million Loan Agreement With ADB To Promote Sustainable Tourism In Uttarakhand

Key interventions include institutional strengthening, climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions to mitigate landslide and flood risks, and inclusive tourism services led by women, youth, and the private sector.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Signs $126.4 Million Loan Agreement With ADB To Promote Sustainable Tourism In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Indian Government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a $126.42 million loan agreement to promote rural development through sustainable and climate-resilient tourism in the Tehri Lake region of Uttarakhand.

"The project targets the Tehri Garhwal District, one of Uttarakhand’s most climate-vulnerable and economically disadvantaged regions. It aims to benefit over 87,000 residents and 2.7 million annual visitors through improved tourism planning, upgraded infrastructure, enhanced sanitation and waste management, and disaster preparedness," said Ministry of Finance.

Key interventions include institutional strengthening, climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions to mitigate landslide and flood risks, and inclusive tourism services led by women, youth, and the private sector.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Notable features include a livelihood matching grant program to support tourism led by women, youth, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, universal access design including for persons with disability, and a women-led disaster risk management initiative in pilot villages.

“The ADB loan supports the Government of Uttarakhand’s policy to position the state as a diversified, all-weather tourism destination, with Tehri Lake identified as a priority area for development,” said Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance for the Government of India.

“The project showcases a model for sustainable tourism anchored around a hydropower lake by adopting a multisector approach to generate jobs, diversify income, and build climate resilience,” said Kai Wei Yeo, Officer-in-Charge, India Resident Mission, for ADB.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK