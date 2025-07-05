India Stands Firm On Trade Deal With The USA, As July 9 Deadline Looms

New Delhi: India is standing strong as it waits for a big trade decision from the United States, with the deadline coming up on July 9. America is India’s biggest trading partner, and both countries are trying to avoid high tariffs—extra taxes on goods—that could make things more expensive for everyone.

President Donald Trump had paused these extra taxes for 90 days, but that break is ending soon. If no agreement is reached, tariffs could go up to 26 percent, which would make Indian products cost more in the US and hurt Indian businesses. But India is not worried or desperate. The team that went to America to talk about the deal has come back, but that doesn’t mean talks have failed. India is simply making sure it gets a fair deal.

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Modi, has made it clear that India will not accept any deal that isn’t good for the country. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India will only agree to a deal if it truly benefits the nation. India is not afraid to say no, even if there is pressure from the US. If America puts high tariffs on Indian goods, India is ready to answer back by putting tariffs on American products too.

India is also getting ready for any outcome. The government is already looking for other countries to trade with, so it won’t depend too much on the US. Officials are talking to Indian exporters to make sure they are prepared for any changes.