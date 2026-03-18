India stuns the world: Surpasses Japan and poised to grab no. 3 economy spot

New Delhi: India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, according to the India Progress Report 2025-26 released by the NXT Foundation. The report highlights a nominal GDP of $4.8 trillion and an impressive growth rate of 8.2%, positioning India as the fastest-growing economy on the planet.

Analysts predict that the country is on track to claim the position of the third-largest economy in the near future, outpacing major rivals despite international turbulence.

Record tax collections show India’s economic might

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The report emphasises India’s rapid strides in economic and technological development, crediting achievements across digital public infrastructure, highways, railways, space programmes and renewable energy.

In April last year, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high of Rs 2.17 lakh crore. This milestone highlights the country’s robust financial systems. High-frequency indicators from across sectors confirm that India’s economy is resilient, efficient and increasingly integrated with international markets.

Markets soar on strong investor confidence

India’s mutual fund sector has crossed an unprecedented Assets Under Management (AUM) milestone of Rs 80 lakh crore. This shows a surge in domestic investment participation.

Meanwhile, foreign investors have poured in over $1.15 trillion in direct foreign investment. It reflects confidence in India’s policy setup and long-term growth prospects.

Experts point to India’s digital financial infrastructure as a key driver of this investor trust. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions now exceed Rs 21 lakh crore monthly, and Aadhaar authentications have surpassed 1 billion, illustrating how technology has widened financial inclusion and allowed government benefits to reach citizens directly and transparently.

Infrastructure upgrades boost connectivity

India’s infrastructure sector is witnessing transformative growth. The completion of the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch, demonstrates engineering prowess, while the ongoing expansion of the Vande Bharat Express network has improved high-speed rail connectivity.

National highways and logistics networks have been strengthened, reducing transportation costs and boosting supply chain efficiency. These developments make trade faster and more predictable, giving Indian businesses a competitive advantage domestically and internationally.

Renewable energy targets hit early

The report also highlights India’s progress in renewable energy. Solar, wind and hydroelectric capacities have surged, with the country achieving 50% non-fossil fuel power capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target.

This progress is part of India’s larger strategy to tackle climate change while ensuring energy security for industries and households. By combining ambitious environmental targets with technological innovation, the country is emerging as an example in sustainable development.

India – a global growth engine

According to the NXT Foundation, these accomplishments indicate India’s rising role in the new world order. The country is not merely expanding economically but is also demonstrating technological leadership, policy innovation and strategic infrastructure development.

With sustained growth, robust digital and financial systems and a commitment to renewable energy, the country is positioning itself as a central driver of international development in the decades ahead.

India’s rapid ascent shows that even during global disruptions such as the war in the Middle East and international trade tensions, the nation continues to convert challenges into opportunities. Its trajectory suggests that the next few years will witness India consolidating its status not only as a regional powerhouse but as a major international economic leader.