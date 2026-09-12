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India supplies 895 crore litres of ethanol by August during ESY2025-26: Industry data

According to AIDA, grain-based feedstocks contributed 624 crore litres of the total ethanol supplied, while sugar-based feedstocks accounted for 271 crore litres.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
India supplies 895 crore litres of ethanol by August during ESY2025-26: Industry data

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India supplies 895 crore litres of ethanol by August during ESY2025-26: Industry data
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