India Surpasses Japan To Become World’s 4th-Largest Economy; Germany In Sight By 2030

New Delhi: India has achieved a major economic milestone by overtaking Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. With its GDP touching USD 4.18 trillion, the country is now only behind the US, China, and Germany. Driven by strong domestic demand, steady reforms, and rapid growth across key sectors, India continues to stand out as the fastest-growing major economy and is on track to surpass Germany to become the third-largest economy by 2030.

India’s Growth Hits Six-Quarter High

India’s real GDP growth picked up to 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025–26. It rose from 7.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 7.4 per cent in the last quarter of the previous fiscal. Despite global trade uncertainties, the momentum marks a six-quarter high for the economy. Backed by strong fundamentals and ongoing reforms, the government expects India’s GDP to touch USD 7.3 trillion by 2030. Meanwhile, the US continues to hold the top spot as the world’s largest economy, followed by China in second place.

Global Agencies Remain Bullish on India’s Growth Outlook

Leading global institutions remain confident about India’s economic momentum. The World Bank has projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent in 2026, while Moody’s expects India to stay the fastest-growing G20 economy, with growth of 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 6.5 per cent in 2027.

The IMF has revised its estimates upward, forecasting 6.6 per cent growth in 2025 and 6.2 per cent in 2026. Similarly, the OECD sees growth of 6.7 per cent in 2025 and 6.2 per cent in 2026. S&P expects the economy to expand by 6.5 per cent this fiscal and 6.7 per cent next year, while the Asian Development Bank has raised its 2025 forecast to 7.2 per cent. Fitch has also upgraded its FY26 projection to 7.4 per cent, citing strong consumer demand.

The government said key economic indicators remain positive, with inflation staying below the lower tolerance threshold, unemployment continuing to decline, and exports showing steady improvement. Financial conditions are stable, supported by strong credit flow to the commercial sector, while rising urban consumption is helping sustain economic momentum.

“India is among the world’s fastest-growing major economies and is well-positioned to sustain this momentum. With the goal of attaining high middle-income status by 2047, the country is building on solid foundations of economic growth, structural reforms, and social progress,” the release said.

Overall, India’s economic story continues to stand out on the global stage. Despite ongoing global uncertainties, trade challenges, and geopolitical pressures, the country has managed to maintain strong growth momentum supported by stable macroeconomic indicators, rising consumption, and sustained reforms. With a clear long-term vision and solid economic fundamentals, India appears well-positioned to navigate external headwinds and strengthen its position among the world’s leading economies in the years ahead.