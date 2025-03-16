New Delhi: India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, overtaking Germany, according to a report by global financial services firm Morgan Stanley. This extraordinary ascent is not by chance but the result of years of visionary leadership and bold economic reforms, according to an X post by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, he set a course for transformation. “Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ ignited a wave of industrial innovation, turning villages into manufacturing hubs and cities into thriving economic centres,” according to the post.

Infrastructure projects reshaped landscapes, digital revolutions connected millions, and landmark reforms attracted global investment. The world has taken notice to this unprecedented transformation amidst an unstable global economy.

“Bharat’s rise is not just about numbers; it’s about the aspirations of 1.4 billion people coming to life. A young, ambitious workforce is driving progress, and every milestone is a testament to the nation’s relentless spirit,” the party noted.

From tax reforms to financial inclusion, from renewable energy to cutting-edge technology, Bharat’s story is one of resilience and ambition. “As the economy soars, one thing is clear, the future belongs to Bharat,” said the BJP post.

Indian equity scene looks attractive -- a stock pickers' market -- as the country is likely gaining share in global output in the coming decades driven by strong foundational factors including robust population growth, a functioning democracy, macro stability influenced policy, better infrastructure, a rising entrepreneurial class and improving social outcomes, another Morgan Stanley report said earlier this week.