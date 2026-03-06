Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024330https://zeenews.india.com/economy/india-to-contribute-17-to-global-gdp-growth-in-2026-imf-3024330.html
NewsBusinessEconomyIndia to contribute 17% to global GDP growth in 2026: IMF
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

India to contribute 17% to global GDP growth in 2026: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already raised India’s economic growth projection for 2025 by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent. 

|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India to contribute 17% to global GDP growth in 2026: IMF

New Delhi: India is expected to contribute as much as 17 per cent to global real GDP growth in 2026 as it continues to be the world's fastest-growing major economy, according to the latest data compiled by the IMF. 

Among the other countries in the IMF’s top 10 list, the USA is expected to contribute 9.9 per cent to the world’s real GDP growth, followed by Indonesia with 3.8 per cent, Turkiye 2.2 per cent, Saudi Arabia 1.7 per cent, Vietnam 1.6 per cent, while both Nigeria and Brazil are expected to contribute 1.5 per cent each. Germany, which is ranked at the 10th spot, is expected to contribute 0.9 per cent to the global GDP growth, while the rest of the European countries do not figure on the IMF’s top 10 list.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already raised India’s economic growth projection for 2025 by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the World Economic Outlook update, the IMF said the upward revision reflects strong momentum in the fourth quarter of the current financial year ending on March 31, 2026. Meanwhile, the IMF projected 6.4 per cent growth in the next financial year of 2026-2027, adding that despite the expected moderation, India remains a key driver of growth among emerging market and developing economies.

It said global growth is projected to hold steady at 3.3 per cent in 2026, supported by easing trade tensions, accommodative financial conditions and a surge in investment linked to technology, particularly artificial intelligence. 

The IMF said the inflation in India is expected to go back to near target levels after a marked decline in 2025, driven by subdued food prices, offering additional support to domestic demand. However, the IMF cautioned that AI-driven productivity gains could lead to a pullback in investment and tighter global financial conditions, with spillover effects for emerging economies.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, Hardik help India survive Bethell's blaze, set up T20 WC final vs NZ
men tshirts
Comfortable Men T-Shirts To Explore On Myntra
Iran missile attack
Iran fires missile at Turkey: Will Erdogan join the US-led war against Tehran?
bracelet styles
Stylish Bracelets For Everyday Fashion For Men
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ advances release to March 19, 2026
MS Dhoni
Dhoni, Rohit share warm hug during IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semi-final - WATCH
iran us war
Jurisdictional realities: The sinking in Sri Lankan waters
Thalapathy Vijay divorce
Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception together
men shirts
Smart Casual Men Shirts To Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
Abu Dhabi airport
UAE intercepts massive missile attack near Zayed International | VIRAL VIDEO