Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /India to remain among fastest-growing major economies with 6.6% FY27 growth: Report

India to remain among fastest-growing major economies with 6.6% FY27 growth: Report

The report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) highlighted that its revised FY27 growth projection remains higher than the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest FY27 growth estimate of 6.4 per cent.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
India to remain among fastest-growing major economies with 6.6% FY27 growth: Report

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘The world feels quieter today’: Maniesh Paul remembers late mother, Urmil Paul in a heartfelt post
Maniesh Paul2 min ago
2
Asian Development Bank2 min ago
3
Shreyas Iyer6 min ago
4
Manisha Malhotra28 min ago
5
Rajeev Khandelwal30 min ago