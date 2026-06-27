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India to sustain high growth rate despite global headwinds: Expert

Goldman Sachs has raised India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent for calendar year 2026 from 6.5 per cent earlier, following the US-Iran peace deal that has led to lower global oil prices and eased supply chain disruptions.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
India to sustain high growth rate despite global headwinds: Expert
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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