India tops global consumer confidence rankings with score of 66.6 in May

New Delhi: India continued to top global consumer confidence rankings in May 2026, with sentiment improving marginally despite global geopolitical uncertainties, according to a report released on Thursday.

According to the latest LSEG-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI), the country's National Index score stood at 66.6 in May, up 0.4 percentage points from the previous month and remaining the highest among all surveyed markets, according to an analysis by Ipsos.

In addition, India was the only country to cross the 60-point mark during the month, it said.

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Moreover, Malaysia and Indonesia followed with scores of 56.7 each, while Sweden stood at 55.4. Brazil and Mexico recorded scores of 52.3 and 51, respectively.

At the lower end of the rankings, France recorded a score of 39.3, Japan stood at 37.8, and Turkey remained the weakest market at 35.6.

However, India’s modest improvement in overall sentiment was driven by stronger confidence in personal finances and investments, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Current Personal Financial Conditions sub-index rose by 1.2 percentage points during the month, while the Investment sub-index increased by 1.7 percentage points.

The Economic Expectations sub-index remained largely stable, edging up 0.1 percentage points.

However, the Employment sub-index declined 1.5 percentage points, indicating rising concerns around job security.

Suresh Ramalingam, CEO, Ipsos India, said consumer sentiment remained resilient as the government took cautious steps to shield citizens from risks linked to rising crude oil prices, the evolving situation around the Strait of Hormuz and the West Asia conflict, as well as a weakening rupee.

Recent fuel price increases could put pressure on household budgets and add to inflationary concerns in the coming months, according to him.

However, Ramalingam said that concerns around employment were increasing due to AI-led disruption and corporate cost-cutting measures following geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Despite this, consumers continued to remain optimistic about their personal finances, investments and India’s broader economic outlook, he added.

The monthly Ipsos survey tracks consumer sentiment across four key pillars -- personal finances, economic expectations, employment and investment outlook -- and is considered a key indicator of consumption trends and broader economic confidence.