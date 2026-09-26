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  • /India tourism surges: Domestic visits hit 428.55 crore forex earnings from tourism hit over Rs 2.76 lakh crore

India tourism surges: Domestic visits hit 428.55 crore forex earnings from tourism hit over Rs 2.76 lakh crore

In India, the sector is emerging as an important contributor to economic growth, employment, and livelihoods, contributing 5.22 per cent to GDP and supporting 8.46 crore jobs in 2023-24.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
India tourism surges: Domestic visits hit 428.55 crore forex earnings from tourism hit over Rs 2.76 lakh crore

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India tourism surges: Domestic visits hit 428.55 crore forex earnings from tourism hit over Rs 2.76 lakh crore
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