Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /India transforming from services-led technology to product-focused technology: UM Scindia

India transforming from services-led technology to product-focused technology: UM Scindia

Speaking to the media ahead of IMC 2026, Scindia said the event will showcase India's growing capabilities in telecom connectivity and emerging technologies, with participation from hundreds of companies and thousands of exhibitors.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 09:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
India transforming from services-led technology to product-focused technology: UM Scindia

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India transforming from services-led technology to product-focused technology: UM Scindia
2
3
4
5