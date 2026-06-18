/India-UK trade deal gets a date: PM Modi reveals when it will take effect

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the long-awaited India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will come into force on July 15, 2026. The deal is expected to bring a new phase in India-UK economic relations.
The announcement was made by PM Modi on X while he was at Evian in France for the G7 Summit, where he also met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Sharing the update, he said he was pleased that the agreement had reached the implementation stage after months of negotiations between New Delhi and London.
“It is a matter of great happiness that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will come into force from July 15, 2026. This agreement will give a major boost to our bilateral trade and investment,” the prime minister wrote.
The trade pact is expected to strengthen commercial relations between two of the world's largest economies and create new opportunities across a range of sectors. According to Modi, the agreement will benefit farmers, workers, small businesses, startups and innovators in India by improving access to markets and expanding economic opportunities.
“This will open many opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators and will make an important contribution towards achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’,” he said.
The implementation date comes as both governments seek stronger economic cooperation at a time when countries are looking to strengthen trade partnerships and diversify supply chains.
India and the United Kingdom have spent several years negotiating a broad-based trade agreement aimed at reducing barriers to trade, encouraging investment and making it easier for businesses to operate across both markets. The pact is expected to cover a wide range of areas, including goods, services, investment and business cooperation.
PM Modi said that both leaders welcomed the progress made in the economic relationship between the two countries.
“Prime Minister Keir Starmer and I, who are both in Evian for the G7 Summit, are very happy with this new momentum in our economic relationship,” he wrote.
The agreement is expected to help increase trade flows between India and the United Kingdom while creating new business opportunities for companies operating in both countries. Indian exporters, manufacturers and service providers are expected to benefit from improved market access, while British businesses are likely to gain greater access to India's expanding consumer market.
For the Indian government, the deal also fits into its economic vision of boosting exports, encouraging innovation and creating employment opportunities. Modi's reference to the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ mission placed the trade agreement within the government's long-term development goals as India works toward becoming a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.