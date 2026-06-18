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India-UK trade deal gets a date: PM Modi reveals when it will take effect

“It is a matter of great pleasure that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will come into force on July 15, 2026,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 03:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 03:04 AM IST
India-UK trade deal gets a date: PM Modi reveals when it will take effect
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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