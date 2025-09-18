India-US Tariff Stalemate: CEA Says US May Remove 25% Tariff; Resolution Likely In 8-10 Weeks

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said the ongoing US-India Tariff issue might be resolved soon.

Speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata Nageswaran said that the issues are likely to be solved in the next 8-10 weeks, adding that conversations are already being held between both the governments. He also indicated that talks are underway to also reduce the reciprocal tariffs from 25 percent to about 15 percent.

“My hunch is that in the next eight to 10 weeks, we will likely see a solution to the penal tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods,” he told the gathering.

Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social on September 9, US President Donald Trump said that that talks were continuing and “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries”.

Calling PM Modi a “great friend”, he said he would be talking to him.

PM responded to Trump’s post about 17 hours later, “I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership”.