India-US trade agreement to boost country’s economy: EAM Jaishankar

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave here with the theme: "India and the World: Adaptive by Design", Jaishankar said that Washington cannot be blamed for all the problems in the global trade system, as several market distortions have emerged from sources other than the US and need to be assessed objectively.

Published: Oct 05, 2026, 09:24 PM IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 09:24 PM IST join share