Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /India-US trade deal negotiations moving in right direction: Commerce Secretary

India-US trade deal negotiations moving in right direction: Commerce Secretary

US recorded a $4.1 billion goods trade deficit with India in May, according to official data, as America's overall trade deficit widened sharply amid falling exports and rising imports.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
India-US trade deal negotiations moving in right direction: Commerce Secretary

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India-US trade deal negotiations moving in right direction: Commerce Secretary
US1 min ago
2
Medha Manjrekar1 min ago
3
tg tet result 20264 min ago
4
Auto news15 min ago
5
Sam Neill42 min ago