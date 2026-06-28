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India-US trade deal, oil prices and geopolitical tensions to guide D-Street next week

Lower oil prices and improving risk sentiment helped benchmark indices post modest gains during the last week.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
India-US trade deal, oil prices and geopolitical tensions to guide D-Street next week
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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