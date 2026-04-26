New Delhi: Back in 1991, India was on the edge of a financial crisis. Foreign reserves had almost run out, the IMF was stepping in and the country even had to pledge gold to avoid defaulting on its external debt. At the same time, Brazil looked far ahead, with its economy almost twice the size of India’s.

Fast forward more than three decades, the picture has flipped. India was until now the world’s fourth-largest economy, which recently slipped to sixth position because of depreciation of rupee, while Brazil is at 11th place. The country has grown at an average of around 6.5% a year, while Brazil’s growth has been closer to 2.5%. The difference did not come from one policy or the other. It came from long-term choices that played out differently.

How two similar starts turned into two different outcomes

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In the early 1990s, both countries stood at similar starting points in terms of development challenges and international position. But what followed after that is studied as a contrast in economic direction.

India opened up its economy in 1991 under major reforms led by then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh. Trade barriers came down, foreign investment was allowed in more sectors and industries began to expand beyond state control. What made it stronger was the consistency that followed.

Over the next 30 years, India’s economic direction did not change with each new government. Five prime ministers from different political parties largely kept the reform path going, even as policies were adjusted over time. That consistency helped create a stable environment for investment and long-term planning.

On the other hand, Brazil experienced more frequent changes in economic approach. Each government brought changes in direction, which led to stop-start policies and uncertainty for investors and industries.

Engineers in India, lawyers in Brazil

One of the clearest differences between the two countries comes from education choices.

India invested heavily in technical education. Around 34% of university students in the country study science, technology, engineering and mathematics. That push helped build a large pool of engineers and technical professionals. These professionals fed into industries such as information technology and software services that now bring in billions of dollars in exports.

Brazil took a different path, with greater emphasis on fields like law and administration. While important for governance, these areas did not create the same kind of large-scale industrial or export-driven growth. Over time, this influenced the structure of both economies. India built a services and tech-driven export base, while Brazil continued to depend more on commodities for growth.

From crisis to international position

India’s turning point in 1991 was severe. The country’s financial system was under pressure, reserves were nearly gone and emergency steps were needed to stabilise the economy. The reforms that followed changed the structure of the economy and opened it to international markets.

What made the difference was not only reform, but its continuation. Even with political changes, the direction continued in place. That long stretch of policy stability helped India move from a struggling economy to one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Trade, cooperation and new connections

Despite their different economic paths, India and Brazil have built areas of cooperation. According to reports from Band Jornalismo, one example is the Nelore cattle breed. Originally from India, it was developed further in Brazil and became an important part of the latter’s livestock sector. Now, it is sending back genetic material from these improved breeds to India.

Energy is another growing link. India is looking at Brazil’s ethanol model as it tries to reduce dependence on imported fuels and cut pollution. At the same time, it is expanding its renewable energy sector, especially solar and wind, which is drawing interest from foreign investors, including Brazilian companies.

Trade between the two countries is presently around $15 billion, with both sides trying to push it closer to $20 billion by 2030. Food, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology are seen as the main areas for expansion.

A lesson from two different paths

The comparison between India and Brazil is less about competition and more about timing and consistency. India did not grow faster because of one decision, but because of the decisions that continued over a long enough period to build momentum.

Brazil’s experience shows how frequent changes in policy direction make long-term growth harder to sustain.

Both countries now continue to work together in different sectors, but their economic stories over the last three decades show one clear pattern. Stability, over time, leads to outcomes far more than short-term change.