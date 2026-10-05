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India yield curve expected to flatten as RBI withdraws liquidity: Report

The five‑year benchmark yield, trading around 6.94 per cent, could rise to 7 per cent if the central bank maintains an aggressive policy tightening stance, the report cited ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
India yield curve expected to flatten as RBI withdraws liquidity: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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